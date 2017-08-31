Drury is confident that Daniels will start firing

Daniels boss Graham Drury is backing his players to start firing on all cylinders.

Stamford have picked up five points from their opening four EvoStik League Division One South matches to leave themselves mid-table in the early standings.

However, goals have been in short supply for the Daniels who have scored just three times in their five league and cup matches.

They host local rivals Spalding United in a re- arranged match at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and Drury is backing his side to deliver the goods.

He said: “We are not playing badly at all and we are creating chances going forward.

“We had two cleared off the line on Monday, had a big penalty shout for hand ball turned down at Stocksbridge last Saturday while every keeper has made great saves against us.

“They’ve not been blatant bad misses, they’ve been unfortunate and hopefully, after Peterborough Sports’ last minute penalty miss against us on Monday, our luck has turned.

“I am very confident in the players we have. Scoring goals has been a big problem for us and it hasn’t helped having a lot of strikers out injured, but it’s down to the players starting to keep the lads coming back out of the side.

“They have been given the chance and hopefully they’ll be firing on all cylinders.

“But it’s not just about the forwards because there’s no reason goals shouldn’t come from other areas as well.”

Stamford host a Spalding side on Saturday who have suffered two heavy back-to-back defeats following a solid start.

The Tulips were thrashed 6-1 at Newcastle Town on Saturday and then went down 3-0 at home to early pacesetters Cleethorpes Town on Monday. This was after victories over Stocksbridge and Corby.

Former Daniels player Lee Beeson left the Tulips – who reached the play-off final last season – this week for Corby.

Drury commented: “They have conceded a few goals in the last couple of games, but I’m confident that Chris Rawlinson (Spalding manager) will get it right.

“He has got a good group of players and sometimes you have to take the downs to come back up again.

“They had a fantastic season last year and they will be up for the game because everybody seems to really want to beat Stamford with the facilities and set up we have.

“They have got a few of our ex-players which will be an added incentive for them, but that’s just part of the game.”

Summer signing Jack Jeys is expected to return to the Stamford squad on Saturday while Andy Hall’s intended short stay at the club has become permanent.

Hall had agreed to help out the Daniels for a couple of games due to their lengthening injury list and his recent decision to resign as manager of United Counties League side Sileby Rangers.

Drury explained: “Andy has done really well and he’s enjoying it so he’s going to stay with us. He will give us another attacking option.”

Defender Liam Marshall has left to join league rivals Peterborough Sports after losing his starting place following the signing of Henry Eze.

Mike Armstrong will return from suspension from Saturday, but Joe Burgess has joined Pearson Mwanyongo on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury at Stocksbridge.

Forward Elliot Sandy, who missed Monday’s match with a hamstring injury, now faces a further four weeks on the sidelines after having a nose operation.