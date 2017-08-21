Exciting new initiative launched between Stamford AFC and New College Stamford

An exciting new partnership has been launched between Stamford AFC and New College Stamford Football Academy.

The initiative will see 16-18-year-old footballers receive both academic and sporting tuition in a scheme that will develop the links between the key organisations benefiting from the impressive facilities at the Borderville/Zeeco Stadium.

Daniels director Guy Walton was delighted with the partnership which he hopes could lead to the teenage talents pushing for a place in Stamford’s first team squad.

He explained: “Our Football Academy offers players seeking to develop their game by combining midweek training with BTEC Sports course studies.

“We will play competitive matches in Category Two of The British Colleges League which will prove an appropriate challenge and quite often a huge test for our players.

“We offer the positives of training and learning every day in a fantastic football/academic environment that signposts young people to University and possible roles in the sporting industry while being able to monitor some of the best local players that could lead to Stamford AFC first team opportunities for the most talented players.”

Training sessions and match day fixtures will be managed by head coach and ex-Bolton player Gary Brown who has a wealth of experience as a UEFA A licence coach supported by a UEFA-B qualified coaching team.

Players showing ability and commitment will be guided into professional, semi-professional football and University opportunities including American ‘soccer’ scholarships.

Guy added: “All our Academy players will be coached to benefit from individual performance reviews, match analysis data and game understanding.

“The coaching team and I are committed to enhancing football talent.”

Players having left school and seeking College placement may still apply. To enquire contact Guy on 07764 630343 or email guy.walton@stamfordafc.net