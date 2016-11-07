FA CUP HIGHLIGHTS: Watch the TV highlights of Stamford AFC’s FA Cup defeat at Hartlepool United

If you have not had your fill of Stamford AFC this weekend watch highlights of their 3-0 FA Cup First Round proper defeat at Hartlepool United below.

Brief highlights of the match will also be shown on Match of the Day at 7pm tonight (Monday), along with the draw for the Second Round of the competition.

Other matches which will feature are:

Boreham Wood 2-2 Notts County

Alfreton Town 1-1 Newport County

Morecambe 1-1 Coventry City

Taunton Town 2-2 Barrow

Maidstone United 1-1 Rochdale

St Albans City 3-5 Carlisle United

Blackpool 2-0 Kidderminster Harriers

The Daniels received £12,500 for being selected as one of the matches to feature on the highlights programme.