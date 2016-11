Were you one of the 505 travelling fans from Stamford who made the 160 mile trip to cheer on the Daniels in their historic FA Cup First Round match with Hartlepool United on Sunday?

Stamford AFC lost 3-0 on the day but it was their first visit to this round of the famous trophy competition in the club’s 120-year-old history.

