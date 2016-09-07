First league victory followed my midweek defeat at Raunds

Blackstones were beaten 3-0 by Raunds Town on Tuesday night.

Jamie White scored twice for the hosts while Charlie Fowler was also on target.

The result leaves Blackstones 17th in the United Counties League Division One, ahead of this week’s league double.

They are now without a fixture until September 17’s trip to Irchester United (KO 3pm).

Blackstones did, however, earn their first league win of the season on Saturday - a 4-2 home win against Woodford United.

They took the lead on the half hour mark when, for a change, the opposition failed to clear a free kick from the right and Matt Simpson finished from the six yard line.

Woodford drew level with a 35th-minute equaliser when they broke down the win and the centred cross found the striker, who gave King in goal no chance.

Woodford started the liveliest and on the hour a speculative cross in from the right hand touch line looped over King and snuck in under the bar at the far post.

This seemed to galvanise Stones.

Lancaster on for Evans, and Buttery replacing Cook took the game to the visitors, linking effectively with Harris who levelled the game again when he squirmed through into the box and fired home a scorcher.

Ginty then replaced an industrious Griffith and, three minutes after entering the fray, let loose with a thunderous shot that left the keeper grasping at air.

Harris sealed the victory on 88 minutes, nearly nicking a hat trick in added time as the visiting defence crumpled under the Stones sustained assault, but the keeper bravely prevented any further score.