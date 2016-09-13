First win for Amateurs

Cottesmore Amateurs moved up to 12th in the Everards Premiership Division of the Leicestershire Senior and Combination Leagues after recording their first win of the season.

After four straight defeats, Amateurs got it right at the weekend with a 3-1 home win against Ingles.

Jake Culvernell, Tyler Smith and Alison Stannard were the matchwinners, while Daniel Kiong replied for the away side, who sit in seventh.

Cottesmore will be looking for win number two of the season on Saturday as they host Shelthorpe Dynamo at Rogues Park.

Shelthorpe sit ninth in the table but have only played twoice so far this campaign, recording one win and one defeat.

Kick off will be at 3pm.