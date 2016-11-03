FOOTBALL: Blackstones beaten in final moments after De Souza puts them ahead

Two Lutterworth substitutes scored off the bench to beat Blackstones on Saturday in the UCL Division One.

Stones started this match depleted with key team members sidelined through injury, and during the warm up replacement keeper King injured his knee so reserve team keeper Dan Smith stepped in.

Action from Lutterworth Athletic against Blackstones. Photo: Martin Davies EMN-160211-164317001

Stones started positively passing quickly and challenging in midfield for every ball. Lutterworth, however, were a neat side and well disciplined, absorbing the Stones pressure and countering at speed.

Despite that both teams cancelled each other out and the first half finished honours even.

The second half began with Stones once more pressing but resolved defending and heroic goal keeping thwarted the Stones attack. It took until the 69 minute for the deadlock to be broken, Jones De Souza latched onto a Dalton Harris pass, went one-on-one with the keeper and slotted home.

In the closing 10 minutes of the game the home team struck twice to rescue the three points, the equaliser came on 82 minutes, a cross from the right wing met with a header that looped over a helpless Smith, then four minutes later a scramble in the Stones’ six yard box was fired into the net through a crowd of defenders.

Action from Lutterworth Athletic against Blackstones. Photo: Martin Davies EMN-160211-164328001

Stones welcome Wellingborough Whitworths to Lincoln Road this Saturday, 5th Nov, kick off 3pm.

Blackstones: Dan Smith, Matt Cook, Jack Bates, Jacob Smitheringale, Matt Simpson, Matt Porter (Jay Chilvers), Dalton Harris, Nicky Butler (Lewis Leckie), Josh Hales, Ben Porter, Jones De Sousa (Ian Walker) Subs unused: Liam Buttery, Mark King.

Action from Lutterworth Athletic against Blackstones. Photo: Martin Davies EMN-160211-164516001