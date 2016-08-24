FOOTBALL: Bourne Town beaten by second-half double

Bourne Town suffered their fourth defeat in six games as Stewarts & Lloyds recorded their first win under Ian Benjamin’s management to move off the foot of the table.
The Corby team took a 25th-minute lead through Connor Bird.
Four minutes later Craig Rook hauled the Wakes on terms from the penalty spot.
Bird restored the home advantage after 68 minutes and a decisive third from Jake Buckingham three minutes later sealed the S&L success.
Bourne: Brown, Corby, Relf, Smith, Jesson, Collins (sub Avory), Willerton (sub Quigley), Moss, Munton, Rook, Zealand (sub Spearink).
Bourne will be looking to bounce back at home against Irchester United on Saturday.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Newport Pagnell 0 ON Chenecks 0, Wellingborough 4 Rothwell Corinthians 1.
Division One: Burton Park Wanderers 0 Long Buckby 6, Daventry 2 Woodford 0, Lutterworth 5 Irchester 1, Olney 0 Potton 1, Raunds 2 Whittlesey 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 3 Bourne 1.
Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 0 Whitworth 0, Potton 2 Eynesbury 3.
