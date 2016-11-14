FOOTBALL: Cardall hits hat-trick in Bourne Town draw

Bourne Town earned a point in the UCL Division One at Rushden & Higham United on Saturday in a high-scoring 4-4 draw.

Thomas Cardall was the Wakes’ hat-trick hero as he netted a treble to help ensure his side earned a share of the spoils.

Craig Rook was also on target for Town who fought back from a 3-2 half-time deficit.

The result leaves Bourne 15th in the United Counties League Division One league table.

Bourne will return to league action on Saturday when they play host to basement side Stewarts & Lloyds Corby.

Stewarts & Lloyds have won once this campaign but have lost the remaining 16 of their 17 league matches.

However, that win came against Bourne.

Kick off at Abbey Lawn will be at 3pm.

Bourne Town: Max Avory, Jack Bottreill, Max Cooper, Jack Corby, George Couzens, Kevin Elger, Aaron Jesson, Craig Rook, Tyler Sculthorpe, Mark Shrosbree, Sarunas Snitkas.

Substitutes: Thomas Cardall, Scott Collins, James Zealand

Rushden and Higham United: Ben Aidulis, Jed Ainge, Aaron Cormack, Craig Harrower, Ryan Kalla, Daryl Lawman, Scott Manning, Luke O’Malley, Jake Reynolds, Daniel Turiccki, Alex Vitue.

Substitutes: Wayne Abbott, Thomas Martin.