FOOTBALL: Christmas period fixtures

Stamford AFC are in action three times over the Christmas period and there are some tasty derby games on offer.

Get down and support your local non-league football club.

Fixtures

December 26

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South - 3pm ko

AFC Rushden and Diamonds v Stamford AFC

UCL Premier Division - 3pm ko

Harrowby United v Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One - 1pm ko

Blackstones v Bourne Town

December 28

UCL Division One - 7.45pm ko

Melton Town v Oakham United

December 30

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South - 7.45pm ko

Stamford AFC v Rugby Town

January 2

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South - 3pm ko

Stamford v Spalding United