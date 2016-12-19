FOOTBALL: Coupland hits another hat-trick as Deeping win again

Deeping Rangers moved up to third in the UCL Premier Division with a 6-0 victory over Northampton ON Chenecks on Saturday.

The emphatic victory saw Rangers make it 16 game unbeaten in the league, and completed the double over the visitors to the Haydon Whitham Stadium. Deeping’s success is also bringing in the crowds with a 128, including a good presence of Rangers Junior teams at this game.

Deeping Rangers FC - second-half action v ON Chenecks 6th goal celebs ANL-161217-202053001

Deeping were quickly chasing the breakthrough, a Dan Schiavi corner flashed through the Chenecks goal area without a touch being provided but they did achieve success on 4 minutes – a Schiavi corner was met by Jonny Clay to head goalwards where master poacher Scott Mooney steered the ball into the net off a visiting defender.

If it had not been for an inspired performance by Chenecks keeper Janis Lauskinieks Deeping could have been into double figures.

A rare Chenecks foray into the heart of the home defence saw Calvin Budd strike a free kick that fizzed by the post.

Rangers doubled their lead on 29 minutes, David Burton-Jones rose above the static visitors’ defence to head home Schiavi’s corner kick.

Deeping Rangers FC - second-half action v ON Chenecks 6th goal celebs ANL-161217-202033001

Deeping were now dominant, Henry Dunn released Tom Smith and his cross pull back saw Scott Coupland shoot for the corner of the goal only for Lauskinieks to get down well to push away, Coulson’s follow up narrowly missed at the far post, Lauskinieks then tipped over a Dunn shot from the edge of the box.

The inevitable third goal came on 41 minutes, Schiavi collected and drove at the Chenecks back line, his pass found Dan Flack in space, he cut back and shot into the far corner.

With additional time being played Deeping’s Coulson had his progress halted by a foul – Coupland stroked home the penalty to make it 4-0.

The second half was less entertaining with little goal mouth action, Chenecks’ Adam Spalding had a good run down the left, his pass allowed Luke Tolworthy to send into the box but the ball evaded everyone and went clear.

Deeping Rangers FC - second-half action v ON Chenecks ANL-161217-201848001

Mooney outpaced Tom Caton and his pass to Coupland saw his shot cleared from the line by Ryan Nash but Rangers were not to be held and they increased the lead on 68 minutes, Will Bird’s cross-field pass freed Jason Kilbride and his pull back allowed Coupland the easy task of applying the finishing touch.

Within two minutes Deeping added another, Kilbride got to the goal line to pull back for Coupland to slot home past the stranded keeper for his third home hat-trick of the season and his 27th domestic goal of the campaign – and 32nd overall.

In the end it was a comfortable win for the deputising ‘manager’ Danny Bircham that saw Rangers keep the pressure on for second place in the table.

Deeping Rangers: Richard Stainsby, Dan Flack, Tom Smith,David Burton-Jones (c), Luke Hunnings, Jonny Clay,Charlie Coulson (Will Bird 67 mins), Henry Dunn (Jason Kilbride – 54 mins), Scott Mooney, Scott Coupland, Dan Schiavi (Michael Ford – 78 mins).

Subs not used: Norbert Zalejski, Domininc Zalejski

Northampton ON Chenecks: Janis Lauskinieks, Ryan Nash, Calvin Budd (Luke Tolworthy – 54 mins), Ash Ogden, Tom Caton, Joe Lewington (c), Ash Stewart, Sam Watkins, Brandon Williams (Adam Hancock – 54 mins), Ben Diamond (Justin McKenzie – 70 mins), Adam Spalding

Sub (not used): Ben Lewington, Graham Cottle

Referee: Tom Beaton

Attendance: 128