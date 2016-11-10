FOOTBALL: Crockett red ruins Blackstones’ chances

Blackstones goalkeeper Lee Crockett was shown red on Saturday, as his side went from being 2-1 up to losing 4-3 at home to Wellingborough Whitworth in the UCL Division One.

Fourth place Wellingborough took the lead in the opening minutes through Theo Alcindor, but early in the second half Danny French levelled the scores and then Josh Hales gave the Lincoln Road outfit the lead.

But it was not to last, with Crockett given his marching orders for handling the ball outside the box.

To make matters worse Dean Hall scored from the resulting free kick for 2-2.

Stones then actually retook the lead through Steve Mastin but the 10-men were overrun in the final 10 minutes and James Gorman struck twice for the visitors.