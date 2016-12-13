FOOTBALL: De Souza stunner not enough for Blackstones at Potton

Blackstones remain in 15th place in the UCL Division One after a 3-1 defeat at Potton United on Saturday.

Stones started the first half competing in the middle of the park and fighting for loose balls and had some few opportunities to take the lead that went begging.

But it was Potton who broke the deadlock just before the half hour mark, goalkeeper Lee Crocks twice saving from forward Daniel Webb’s initial two attempts in quick succession before being powerless to stop the third.

Stones hauled themselves back into the game a minute from the break through a stunning Jones De Souza strike from 20 yards as the defence backed off.

After the break Stones were out-thought, outfought and outrun, struggling to play any football, continually pumping the ball forward, by-passing the midfield, for Russell to try to link with, however accuracy missing left the Stones striker chasing a lost cause.

It was two goals in two minutes that sealed the game, the first on 77 minutes, Crockett failed to punch a cross clear, instead slapping it down to the feet of a grateful striker then when a Stones attack broke down Potton flooded forward and put the game out of reach.

At home the Reserves saw their 3-1 lead eroded to finally lose 3-4 to Newport Pagnell Town Reseves.

Next challenge for Stones first team is home to Long Buckby AFC on Saturday, and the Reserves are away to Wellingborough Whitworths, both kick-offs are 3pm.

Blackstones: Lee Crockett, Matt Cook, Steve Mastin, Jacob Smitheringale, Matt Porter, Dan French, Adam Piergianni (Craig Hill), Ben Porter, Josh Russell, Josh Hales (Joe Bates), Jones De Souza (Phil Gadsby).

Subs unused Nicky Butler.