FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers make it 12 games unbeaten

Deepings Rangers made it 12 games unbeaten with a 4-0 victory over Wellingborough Town on Saturday.

The club’s latest victory sees them move up to third in the UCL Premier Division.

Deeping Rangers FC - second-half action v Wellingborough Town Deeping's second goal

When the match got going the visitors soon found the home side intent on preserving their run as Rangers controlled the game. It was no surprise when Rangers broke the deadlock on 25 minutes, Will Bird attacked down the left and picked out Schiavi, who drove his shot inside the far post past the dive of Aaron Bellairs.

That lead was doubled in the 64th minute from a corner after Bellairs had denied Dan Schiavi. From the dead ball, David Burton-Jones rose highest among the crowd to power his header into the net.

Rangers went further ahead five minutes later, Schiavi collecting the ball in his own half, evading four challenges and bursting into the Doughboys’ box where his run was ended by a foul from Lewis Sheridan – Scott Coupland stepped up to blast home the penalty.

Deeping completed the scoring with a quarter of an hour left with a sizzling solo effort from Charlie Coulson. With his back to goal he dummied and turned into space and past the attendant defenders into the box where he blasted past the advancing keeper to the delight of the crowd.

Deeping Rangers FC - second-half action v Wellingborough Town Deeping's third goal from penalty spot

The game was preceded by a Sport Remembers the Centenary of the Battle of the Somme ceremony where representatives from the Langtoft, Deepings and District Royal British Legion attended to lay a wreath and pay respects with the Last Post and a minutes silence being observed.

Deeping Rangers are in action on Wednesday night when they take on UCL Division One neighbours Blackstones in the Lincs County Senior Trophy Quarter Final at the Haydon Whitham Stadium, 7.45pm ko.

Deeping Rangers: 1. Richard Stainsby, 2. Dan Flack, 3. Tom Smith (15. Warren McSkelly – 76 mins), 4. David Burton-Jones (Capt.), 5. Luke Hunnings, 6. Jonny Clay, 7. Jason Kilbride (12. Callum Madigan – 76 mins), 8. Charlie Coulson, 9. Will Bird, 10. Scott Coupland (14. Michael Ford – 76 mins), 11. Dan Schiavi

Subs (not used): 15. Jack Marsden, 16. Danny Bircham

Wellingborough Town: 1. Aaron Bellairs, 2. Lewis Sheridan (14. Jake Gillingwater – 69 mins) 3. Danny Mortimer, 4. Joe Rich (Capt), 5. Adam Speight, 6. Nathan Wills, 7. Dan Bendon, 8. Adam Randall, 9. Justin Dowling, 10. Deven Ellwood (12. Jon Mitchell – 52 mins), 11. Albert Akinremi

Referee: Josh Crofts (St Neots)

Attendance: 102