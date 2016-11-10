Search

FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers make it ten games unbeaten in the UCL Premier

Holbeach United v Deeping Rangers at Carter's Park Longer range pics second half Deeping goal ANL-160311-002829009

Deeping Rangers drew 1-1 on the road at Newport Pagnell on Saturday in the UCL Premier Division.

The stalemate at Willen  Road took Deeping Rangers’ unbeaten league record into double figures.

Newport Pagnell Town – who have not lost in eight games – took the lead on the quarter -hour mark through Dom Lawless.

But Luke Hunnings scored the equaliser 10 minutes into the second half. The Clarets held the upper  hand, only to find Newport keeper Mark McIntyre in fine form.

Dan Schiavi found himself frustrated by the hosts’ stopper, who also denied Scott Coupland. And when he was beaten, Olly Wilkinson denied Coupland on the line and Jonny Clay rattled the woodwork.