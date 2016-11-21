FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers show defensive resolve to beat Yaxley

Thirteen is unlucky for some - but not for Deeping Rangers who made it 13 games unbeaten in the UCL Premier Division on Saturday with an impressive 4-1 win at Yaxley.

Rangers left In2ative Park with one of the best results of the season having withstood a spell of home side pressure in the second half that tested their resilience to the limit and having survived, punished their hosts with two late goals to record an emphatic result.

Play was even early on but Deeping broke the deadlock in bizarre fashion on 16 minutes, keeper Richard Stainsby’s kick down the pitch saw Scott Mooney harry defender John-Paul Duncliffe, his back pass to keeper Aaron Butcher looked okay but the Yaxley keeper inexplicably missed the ball which rolled the 12 yards into the empty net.

Rangers were buoyed by this, Mooney brought a save from Butcher when he smashed a shot from the edge of the box, another Mooney close range effort saw Butcher parry where Jason Kilbride collected the loose ball to whip in a teasing cross that Duncliffe dealt with well.

The Cuckoo’s Dan Cotton was looking dangerous for the hosts but his team mates failed to put away the chances he created.

Mooney rose to meet Dan Schiavi’s curling free kick to head over but was to double Rangers advantage on 44 minutes – Stainsby’s goal kick was flicked on for Mooney to collect in space, he advanced and from the corner of the box curled an unstoppable shot into the far top corner past the helpless home defence.

Rangers started the second period looking to increase their advantage, Schiavi latched onto a loose ball to drive from 25 yards that had Butcher at full stretch to tip away.

A brilliant ball over the home defence from David Burton-Jones saw Flack go into the home box where his run was ended by the challenge of Scott Bogusz – but the resultant Scott Coupland penalty was saved by Butcher.

The Cuckoo’s got a goal on 73 minutes, a scramble in the Deeping goal area was not dealt with and Phil Stebbings was on hand to apply the finish.

Rangers were now under the cosh but they showed the defensive resolve to not allow Yaxley a sight of their goal, Bogusz hitting a long range effort wide.

It was the Clarets who increased their lead on 88 minutes, Will Bird’s delightful ball through the home defence allowed Kilbride to collect and smash the ball past the approaching Butcher.

With the home side pushing hard again it was the visitors who struck a fourth. Flack put in a good blocking challenge, the ball falling for Kilbride, he found Coupland who advanced into the home box before laying off for Mooney to tap home past the efforts of home skipper Wayne Morris on the line.

Yaxley: Aaron Butcher, John-Paul Duncliffe, Scott Bogusz, Ross Watson, Stuart Wall, Wayne Morris (C), Kyle Nolan, Rob Hughes, Phil Stebbing, Dan Cotton, Matt Sparrow (Liam Hook – 35).

Substitutes not used: Jake Pell, Joe Butterworth, Andy Furnell.

Deeping Rangers: Richard Stainsby, Dan Flack, Jack Marsden, David Burton-Jones (C), Luke Hunnings, Jonny Clay, Jason Kilbride, Charlie Coulson, Scott Mooney, Scott Coupland, Dan Schiavi (Will Bird – 61).

Substitutes not used: Callum Madigan, Warren McSkelly, Danny Bircham.

Referee: Giovanni Marasca