FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers take FA Cup confidence into league trip

The focus switches back to picking up league points before Deeping Rangers aim for a cup upset.

They booked a home tie against Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South side Gresley who beat Loughborough University 4-1 on Saturday.

There will be £3,000 prize money at stake in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round on September 3.

But Deeping boss Michael Goode insists they must take confidence from Saturday’s win over Wroxham into the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division game away to Kirby Muxloe.

Goode said: “We’ve talked about having good periods of play which we will always get as a team because we are a good footballing side.

“We need to be better when we are not in possession or under the cosh and I thought we did that.

We had five clear-cut chances and took two of them. I don’t think they had one. Michael Goode

“In the second half it looked like we had weathered an early storm but we had two or three chances to clear the ball before they scored.

“In the past three games when we have conceded we have shrunk a little bit.

“But we know we have still got good players who will create chances. We had five clear-cut chances and took two of them. I don’t think they had one.

“We are a good side at home and if we keep it tight at the back then we will continue to create those chances.

“We won’t think about the next round against Gresley yet but we can go to Kirby Muxloe on Saturday feeling confident.”