FOOTBALL: Double defeat for struggling Bourne Town

Bourne Town’s week went from bad to worse on Tuesday night when they were dumped out of the Hinchingbrooke Cup but lower league Netherton United.

Okay Netherton are flying high at the top of the PDFL Premier Division, whereas the Wakes are 15th in the UCL Division One, meaning there are effectively just five league places between the two sides - so this was no giant killing.

And Bourne were the side suffering player number problems ahead of the game when their goalkeeper Josh Lynch pulled out late in the day, leaving defender Jason Gough to don the gloves at the Abbey Lawn.

In the end the visitors ran out 3-1 winners.

Netherton scored twice through Thomas Randall and Ashley Jackson found the back of the net once.

At 2-0 down Zak Munton finished with an instinctive first touch to give his side some hope but it was not to be.

Munton had some making up to do as he was shown a red card in his side’s 4-2 defeat at home to Potton United in the league on Saturday.

Before being dismissed he netted for Bourne, who twice had the lead with Will Harris also scoring, but Cory Cooper registered a brace from the bench and Gary Ansell-Carter and Nicholas Finney were also on target to secure the win for the visitors.

The Wakes travel to Buckingham Town (3pm) in the league tomorrow.