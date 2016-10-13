FOOTBALL: Fans urged to come and support Stamford AFC in their FA Cup match

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury is appealing for local football fans to come out in big numbers to create a real atmosphere at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday when his side takes on Wrexham in the FA Cup.

Drury said: “We are calling on the people of Stamford to come out in numbers and show their support.

“I want to thank the Peterborough League for postponing some of the local games, Ketton, Stamford Bels and Stamford Lions, so the local football community can come and support us.

“The record at the Zeeco is 974, and I would love it if we could beat that. To fill it would be amazing and show what an amazing community we are in Stamford.”

Daniels fans are being advised to arrive earlier than normal to the ground because of the expected increased foot fall.

It will be pay on the day only for the big match with adult tickets costing £10 with concessions available at £7 and £3. The club will also produce a special souvenir programme.