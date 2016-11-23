FOOTBALL: Fourth cup exit of the season for Stamford AFC

A strong Stamford AFC were knocked out of the Doodson Cup by Lincoln United last night (Tuesday).

The Daniels were beaten 1-0 at the Sun Hat Villas and Resorts Stadium, to lose their second game in four days.

Andy Toyne got the only goal on Tuesday night, striking in the 32nd minute.

In fact Stamford have hit a real slump in form, losing six of their last seven games which has seen them exit four cup competitions in the last five weeks and if they are not careful any faint hopes of making the Evo-Stik NPL play-offs will soon disappear as well.

Lincoln, who play in the same division as the Daniels, are proving something of a bogey team for the Daniels having already beaten them this season in the final of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy, 1-0, which was the start of Stamford’s poor run.

Since then they have been knocked out of the FA Cup in the First Round proper by Hartlepool and the FA Trophy by Hednesford.

Stamford face The Whites again in two weeks time when they visit them in the league on December 6. But before that they travel to Gresley on Saturday before hosting Carlton Town on Tuesday and Newcastle Town on December 3.

Lincoln United: Phil McGann, Luke Hornsey, Kallum Smith, Sean Wright, Michael Jacklin, Callum Ward, Luke Smithson, Harry Millard, Sean Cann, Sam Mullarkey, Matt Cotton.

Substitutes: Andy Toyne, Jack Wilkinson, Danny Brooks, Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes and Jake Turner.

Stamford AFC: Sam Donkin, Lee Beeson, Ollie Luto, Curtis Hartley, Sam Hill, Jon Challinor (c), Jami McGhee, Elliot Sandy, Grant Ryan, Jevani Brown, Olly Brown-Hill.

Substitutes: Jake Duffy, John King and Taylor Rhiney