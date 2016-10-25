FOOTBALL: Highlights of Stamford AFC’s FA Cup replay at Wrexham

If you were not one of the 53 Stamford AFC fans who made the trip to Wrexham on Tuesday last week, you too can catch up on highlight’s from the night.

The Daniels beat Wrexham 3-2 in extra time to book a place in the FA Cup First Round proper for the first time in their 120-year history.

Lee Beeson, Kern Miller and Jake Duffy scored the goals for Stamford.

Make sure you get down to the Zeeco tonight (Tuesday, October 25) for Stamford’s first chance at winning some silverware this season when they take on Lincoln United in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Cup final.

Kick-off 7.45pm.