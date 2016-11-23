FOOTBALL: Hollingworth break takes the shine off great win for Oakham United

Oakham United’s 1-0 victory over third place Olney Town was overshadowed by a horrible injury to Liam Hollingworth on Saturday.

On any other day the heroics of recently signed keeper Dan Swan, or the fact Oakham had beaten one of the top sides in the UCL Division One to close with in touching distance of the title and promotion race, would have been the main talking point.

Oakham are now fifth in the league having gone five games unbeaten in the league in November, and should they win their game in hand could move up to third.

But defender Hollingworth’s double leg break in a fair but fully committed 50/50 tackle left a bit of a bitter taste in the month.

On Monday Hollingworth underwent a major operation to pin the breaks to both tibia and fibia at Milton Keynes Hospital .

The visiting Tractor Boys set-up to defend and hit on the break, which was the sensible thing to do against a side who had won their last seven games coming into the match. And it worked. After half an hour some smart passing opened up the hosts and Ben Easson, fresh back from a recent injury, had his shirt pulled back in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. He then converted from 12 yards.

Oakham’s defence and goalkeeper managed to maintain the advantage for the next hour, to earn the three points.

Next up for Oakham is a trip to Irchester United on Saturday.

Oakham: Dan Swan, Ben Easson, Dan Jenkins, Gav Cooke, Liam Hollimgworth (Ricky Hailstone), Ewan Crawford (Kris Kefford), Stu Lambie, James North (Adam Rothery), Nikki Young, Michael Nelson and Eddie McDonald (c).