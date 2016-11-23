FOOTBALL: Jordan ‘Bully’ Smith swaps Stamford AFC for Corby Town

Stamford AFC have had another striker poached from them this week.

The longest serving Daniels player currently at the club, Jordan ‘Bully’ Smith, has signed for Corby Town, who play their league football one division above Stamford in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

Smith signed for the Daniels in 2013 having previously played for: Ilkeston, Boston United, Grantham Town and Corby. Smith originally made his name in local football playing for Thurnby Nirvana where he netted 47 goals in a single season as a teenager.

He was never that prolific for Stamford, but did score 35 goals in 169 appearances for the club in the league and cup competitions. He also skippered the side on several occasions.

In 2014 he won a single international cap for Antigua & Barbuda in the Caribbean Cup.

Stamford manager Graham Drury said on Twitter: “I would like to wish Jord Smith all the best at Corby. He is a top lad, couldn’t turn the offer down.”

Smith joins a growing lists of strikers to have left the club since the start of pre-season. Brad Wells was released by Drury in the summer and joined Spalding United, who also play in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South, and he is now the second highest scorer in the league with 13 so far this season, all from open play.

Then Gregg Smith was lured away from the Zeeco Stadium by Boston United in the summer, having performed well against them in pre-season with Stamford. He has since scored seven goals for his new Vanarama National League North club and has been named player of the match five times in 18 appearances.

Most recently Ryan Robbins left the club, stepping back up a league to play for Coalville Town. He scored on his debut.

Stamford, without Smith, drew a blank for just the second time this season on Tuesday in their 1-0 loss to Lincoln United in the Doodson Cup.