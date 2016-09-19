FOOTBALL: Ketton sit third in PDFL Premier after win over Leverington

Ketton continued their solid start to the PDFL Premier Division season with a 3-1 win at home to Leverington Sports on Saturday.

The Rutland side sit third in the division behind heavyweights Moutlon Harrox and Netherton United.

It was far from a classic but Ketton controlled the majority of the game, eventually taking the lead on 20 minutes as Ben Waldron powered home a header from a Dom Jones corner. Just before the break they were handed a great chance to make it 2-0 but Lewis Morley saw his penalty well saved.

The home side continued to control the second half and Morley again went close, this time hitting the post, before Connor Breakell got Ketton’s second. Breakell finished well at the near post after combining well with Jones as Ketton broke.

Leverington got back into the game 20 minutes from time as Jordi Henson capitalised on a misjudgement from Ketton goalkeeper Dan Swan to score. However, Ketton continued to push and substitute Andy Gray saw an effort cleared off the line before Breakell sealed the points in the final minute, latching onto another through ball from Jones.

Ketton’s assistant manager, Andy Gray, said: “It wasn’t a great game to watch but it’s still a very good three points. We had 16 players missing through injury and holidays this weekend, so it speaks volumes that we were still able to field such a strong starting 11 and a result.”

Ketton are without a game this weekend, they play Stilton next at home on October 1.

Ketton: Dan Swan, Paul Mountain, Seb Hood, Martin Trawford, Luke Watson, Calvin Whittle, Ben Waldron, Joe Morley (Andy Gray), Lewis Morley, Dom Jones, Connor Breakell.

Leverington Sports: Joshua Beakhouse, Conor Bird, Lee Brooks, Adam Bunton, Ethan Garford, Jordi Henson, Mariusz Kudyba, Philip Robinson, Shaun White, Warren Withers, Tobi Woods.

Substitutes: Daniel Paynter, Liam Dennis