FOOTBALL: Midweek fixtures

All three of the area’s UCL Division One sides are in action midweek, with Oakham United looking to hold on to their top of the league status in a home derby against newly promoted Melton Town.

Tuesday

UCL Division One - 7.45pm ko

Stewarts & Lloyds AFC v Bourne Town

PDFL Division One - 6.30pm ko

Netherton United Res v Glinton & Northborough

Wednesday

UCL Division One - 7.45pm ko

Blackstones v Thrapston Town

Oakham United v Melton Town

UCL Reserve Division - 7.45pm ko

Peterborough Northern Star Res v Bourne Town Res

PDFL Premier Division - 6.30pm ko

Deeping Rangers Res v Langtoft United

Ketton v Stamford Lions

PDFL Division One - 6.30pm ko

Stamford Belvedere v King’s Cliffe

