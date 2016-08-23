FOOTBALL: Midweek fixtures

All three of the area’s UCL Division One sides are in action midweek, with Oakham United looking to hold on to their top of the league status in a home derby against newly promoted Melton Town.
Tuesday
UCL Division One - 7.45pm ko
Stewarts & Lloyds AFC v Bourne Town
PDFL Division One - 6.30pm ko
Netherton United Res v Glinton & Northborough
Wednesday
UCL Division One - 7.45pm ko
Blackstones v Thrapston Town
Oakham United v Melton Town
UCL Reserve Division - 7.45pm ko
Peterborough Northern Star Res v Bourne Town Res
PDFL Premier Division - 6.30pm ko
Deeping Rangers Res v Langtoft United
Ketton v Stamford Lions
PDFL Division One - 6.30pm ko
Stamford Belvedere v King’s Cliffe
