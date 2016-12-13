FOOTBALL: More ins and outs at Stamford AFC

There have been more comings and goings at Stamford AFC this week as manager Graham Drury tries to get the Daniels back in the chase for the play-offs.

Winger Taylor Rhiney, who scored in each of his first three games for the club including in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy final and an individual stunner against Basford United in the league, is due to go on loan to UCL Premier Division outfit Eynesbury Rovers.

However with the goals drying up of late, with Stamford drawing a blank in their last two matches, Drury has signed attacking midfielder Josh Nodder from Northern Counties East side Clipstone in a search for the missing piece of the puzzle. Nodder has scored nine goals so far this season.

Drury is also understood to be trying to bring in three new players ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Romulus.

Drury was appalled by his side’s display in a 3-0 defeat at Kidsgrove on Saturday (December 10), a result that left his side languishing in 18th place.

“We were awful,” Drury admitted. “We have to win at Romulus and I hope to have three new players to help us.”

It’s been a disappointing league campaign for a Daniels side expected to challenge for promotion following their relegation from the top-flight last season. The team’s heroics in the FA Cup, as they reached the first round proper for the first time in the club’s history, will soon be forgotten if league results don’t improve.