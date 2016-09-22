FOOTBALL: Oakham United too strong for Bourne Town in UCL Division One derby

Oakham United and Bourne Town have played four times since the Rutland side gained promotion to the UCL Division One last season and each game has been an entertaining goalfest.

So far the minimum goals scored have been four and Wednesday night’s first meeting of the season between the two sides was no exception as the Tractor Boys struck twice in the final 10 minutes to secure a 5-3 victory at Sterling Meadows.

The victory also returned Oakham to the top of the league, after temporally dropping from the summit following defeat on Saturday.

The Wakes made a great start to proceedings on Wednesday, scoring through Zak Munton in just the second minute.

Oakham put an approach in for Munton last season and following his double scoring performance midweek you can see why.

He finished one-on-one with Oakham stopper Quincy Shorunmu for the first goal and then on 25 minutes he smashed the ball into the net from distance, showing his versatility.

However by that point in the match Oakham had also scored twice.

First Alex Brockbank lobbed former Oakham keeper turned Wakes man Alex Brown in the 15th minute, and then three minutes later Eddie McDonald scored from close range after a Robbie Pierce corner was not cleared properly by the away defence.

Michael Nelson put Oakham ahead on the half hour mark, scoring from a rebound after Brown had denied Stuart Lambie.

After the break Bourne levelled again from the penalty spot through Craig Rook, who was brought down in the box by McDonald.

In the final 15 minutes of the match Oakham played the aces up their sleeve and brought on the attacking trio of Cameron Brookes, Andy Sayers and Nicky Young, who gave them the edge.

Brookes was fresh from scoring six goals for Oakham’s reserve team on Saturday.

With five minutes left to play McDonald scored with a header from a corner to give the Rutland side the lead and then three minutes later Ben Easson made it 5-3 when he scored from the penalty spot after Sayers was fouled.

Oakham United: Quincy Shorunmu, Ben Easson, Kris Kefford, Dan Jenkins, Gav Cooke, Robbie Pearce, Stu Lambie (Andy Sayers), Eddie McDonald, Michael Nelson (Nicki Young), Richard Nelson, Alex Brockbank (Cameron Brookes). Sub unused: James North.

Bourne Town: Alex Brown, Dan Worthington, James Zealand, Dan Smith, Aaron Jesson, Jack Corby, Craig Rook, Zak Munton, George Couzens, Ian Goode (Jack Bottreill). Subs unused: Scott Collins, Kev Elgar and Eddie McDonnell