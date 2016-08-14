FOOTBALL: Point to ponder for Deeping Rangers boss Goode

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode was under no illusions about his side’s escape from what looked like certain defeat in his side’s first league home game of the season.

A pivotal double substitution, allowing Will Bird and Henry Dunn ten minutes to catch up with the game’s ebbs and flows, saved Rangers’ blushes.

Henry Dunn made an impact when he came on as a substitute for Deeping Rangers against Sileby Rangers at the Hayden Witham Stadium. Photo by Will Kilpatrick.

Goode said: ”In the end, we’re up and running and we’ve got a point at home, having been 3-1 down.

“To come back to 3-3 and look like we could win it, you would take it.

“But the way we controlled the game in the first 25 minutes and opened them up at will, we really should have gone on and dominated the game.

“We’ve probably committed ten to 12 individual errors, some of which led to direct chances for Sileby and some of which led to a build-up of pressure which we didn’t need to let happen.

“Those individual mistakes have cost us and we need to go back to the basics of keeping a clean sheet.”

Dunn backed up his manager’s to tighten up and said: “In the first half, we were playing some good football for 25 minutes.

“But after that, we stopped playing the ball and Sileby nicked a goal.

“In the second half, I thought our display was a bit lacklustre before I came on and their goal came at the wrong time as well.

“But in the end, we knew we were going to get chances.”