FOOTBALL: Robbins strikes in 92nd minute to earn Stamford AFC victory

Stamford AFC left it late to bag all three points against Bedworth United on Tuesday night but Ryan Robbins made it 3-2 in the 92nd minute to earn the travelling side a vital win in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division. The Daniels made hard work of it though. Lee Beeson had put Stamford ahead on the stroke of halftime but Iyesden Christie and Jordan Archer put the Greenbacks in front with two goals in two second half minutes.

It came against the run of play as Stamford had dominated much of the match put failed to take their chances.

But Ollie Brown-Hill put Stamford on level terms in the 85th minute before Robbins saved the day for Graham Drury’s side. Bedworth keeper James Martin did his best to earn a draw for his side, saving first from Brown-Hill and then Jevani Brown, before Robbins stuck the ball in the net at the third time of asking for his side.

The win was not without its controversy however, as seconds before Robbins scored the winner the home side were convinced they should have had a penalty awarded when a corner ball appeared to hit a Stamford arm in the box but referee Greg Rollason waved away the appeals.

The victory sees the Daniels climb up to 16th place in the division.

Bedworth: Martin, Kavanagh, Kelly, Simpson, Brehon, Haines, McGarrity (for Parrott 58), Blythe (c), Archer, Creaney (for Christie 71), Rowe (for Marsden 71).

Subs: Bryan, Albrighton

Stamford: Donkin, Hartley, Luto, Hill, Gordon, Batchelor, Beeson (for Brown-Hill 77), Duffy (for Sandy 83), Smith (c) , Brown, King (for Robbins)

Subs: Bell, Mulready