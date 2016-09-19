FOOTBALL: Rutland Dead Rabbits beat Netherton in the cup

Rutland Dead Rabbits continued their good start to the season with a 2-1 win over Netherton United A in the Intermediate League Cup on Saturday.

Rabbits started brightly controlling possession. The midfield of James Slack, Ben Dickinson, George Maxwell, Jack Sharples and s Wardle dealing with the Netherton threats comfortably and looking dangerous on the break going forward and playing in Joe McDonald.

From the positive start Rabbits were able to take an early lead when Sharples split the Netherton defence, setting McDonald through on goal to coolly slot home.

Rabbits found themselves 2-0 when McDonald picked the ball off Sharples again and this time lobbed the keeper with a delicate chip from 30 yards.

Rabbits appeared to control the game, with the Rabbits defence of Darren Short, Mert Owers, Chris Hall and James Farr comfortably dealing with any Netherton threats.

In the second half the away side came out strong looking to get themselves back into the game. Again Rabbits were able to soak up the pressure and frustrate the visitors. Rabbits looked to quickly counter when chances arose but they were unable to find the back of the net. With 10 minutes to go Netherton pulled one back through Scott Quinney to make it a nervy end to the game, but despite the visitors pushing numbers forward they were unable to carve out any real dangers.

Rabbits return to league action on Saturday away at AFC Stanground Sports A. They sit third in the PDFL Division Three.

Rutland Dead Rabbits: Benjamin Dickenson, James Farr, Chris Hall, Richard Kerr, George Maxwell, Joe McDonald, Martin Owers, Darren Short, James Slack, Thomas Wardle, Jack Sharples.

Substitutes: Christopher Hallam.

Netherton United A: Lewis Archer, John Byrne, Jody Clark, Joe Coulson, Micael Goncalves, James Honour, Ewan Morton, Asprilla Munyiri, Steven Nuzzo, Brandon Bradley, Luke Matthews.

Substitutes: Gary Nash, Scott Quinney, Edward Seddon, Charles Wells, Miguel Nunes