FOOTBALL: Scott Coupland hits five in Deeping Rangers rout

Scott Coupland starred with a five goal display on Wednesday night as Deeping Rangers enjoyed a huge 9-1 win over Huntingdon Town.

The victory moves high-flying Deeping into fourth place in the UCL Premier Division, while the heavily beaten hosts stay rooted to the foot of the table. Rangers skipper David Burton Jones opened the scoring before Coupland struck his first of the night. But Huntington struck back and it was just 2-1 at the break.

But in the second half the floodgates opened. Scott Mooney scored the third, Dan Schiavi the fourth before Coupland hit a quick brace for his hat-trick. Will Bird got on the scoresheet before Coupland scored twice more. With 50 goals in 17 games Deeping are the second highest scores in the division behind leaders Peterborough Sports with 68.