FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC beat Sleaford in FA Cup preliminary qualifying round

Stamford AFC found their form after a difficult start to the season with a 3-0 victory away at lower league Sleaford Town in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

The Daniels played some high quality football to rip apart their UCL Premier Division opponents on their own turf, restricting the hosts to just three shots on a windy afternoon.

In contrast while Stamford scored three goals through Jordan Smith and Ryan Robbins before the break, and then Jake Duffy in the second half, their excellent play could have seen them finish with a much higher tally.

Considering the gale force wind blowing down the field the visitors played some good technical football in the first half, with central midfielder David Bell running the show.

Robbins started the onslaught for Stamford in just the fourth minute when he made his trademark move, cutting in from the flank before blasting a shot which was deflected over the bar. Robbins was denied moments later by Charlie Wood after some good build-up play by Duffy and Jev Brown.

The best Sleaford could muster was a shot wide of the mark from Jon Smith.

After Bell had a free-kick headed out and Duffy’s follow up shot was blocked in the box. But the hosts could not keep the dam from bursting for long and on 19 minutes Duffy played Smith in to score from close range.

Six minutes later Robbins doubled the lead, finishing from a nice pass from Delroy Gordon.

Sleaford did rally a little but were unable to put together any decent chances with Stamford’s big defence well on top.

Robbins was full of confidence and tried a spectacular volley from an Ollie Lutto cross, but he could only direct it over. Both Duffy and Lutto had half chances before the break but Stamford went in just 2-0 up.

The Daniels played even better going into the wind and Duffy capped a fine performance when he struck the third goal of the afternoon just five minutes into the second half, finishing with a low header from Jordan Smith’s cross.

Next up for Stamford in the cup are St Neots away on September 3.

Before then the Daniels face two of their biggest games of the early season in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South.

On Saturday they host Shaw Lane AFC, one of the big money teams in the league; before travelling to Spalding United on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sleaford Town: Alex Smith, Sam Greenwood, Mikes Lynch, Jon Smith, Charlie Wood, Lee Warman, Ryan Anderson (Pete Sutton), Jack Pemberton, Ryan Oliver, Tom Siddons (Craig Bridge), George Asplin (Jason Sedglan).

Stamford AFC: Pete Denton, Delroy Gordon (Curtis Hartley), Ollie Lutto, Paul Malone, Kern Miller (Tom Batchelor), Sam Hill, Jevani Brown, David Bell, Jordan Smith, Jake Duffy, Ryan Robbins (Sam Mulready).

Substitutes unused: John King, Elliot Sandy, Taylor McMillan.

Attendance: 183