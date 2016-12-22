FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC beaten by Lumsden hat-trick

Stocksbridge Park Steels may not have England and Leicester City star Jamie Vardy on their books any more but they still had too much firepower for Stamford AFC on Tuesday night.

The Foxes goal machine spent seven seasons at Stocksbridge Park Steels, making his first-team debut in 2006, before moving up the football ladder.

Current Steels striker Joe Lumsden did his best impression of the Premiership ace with a hat-trick against the Daniels as his side won 4-0 in the Evo-Stik First Division South.

Stamford were undone eight minutes before half time when Lumsden claimed the first of his hat-trick. Breaking from their own box after defending a Stamford corner the ball was moved swiftly down the field and Lumsden placed the ball into the far corner.

And then just before the break Matthew Reary doubled Stocksbridge Park’s lead with a header.

The hosts and Lumsden wasted no time in adding to their tally in the second half, scoring in the 49th minute as it was a case of all out attack.

A great run from Nathaniel Crofts ended with a cross for Lumsden to finish at the back-post.

Lumsden completed his hat-trick and the scoring in the 74th minute, finishing from a deflected shot from Adam Hinchliff.

It’s now five games without a win for the Daniels who are languishing in 18th place.

The goals are not flowing either, with just three in those last five matches, and just one shot on target which tested the keeper on Tuesday night against Stocksbridge.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Daniels as they travel to promotion-chasing AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Boxing Day. Kick-off 3pm.

Stamford AFC: Sam Donkin, Curtis Hartley (Lee Beeson), Ollie Luto, Elliot Sandy, Jon Challinor, Chris Salt, Jordan Smith, Jake Duffy, Grant Ryan, Jevanni Brown, Josh Nodder (Olly Brown-Hill).

Sub not used: John King.

Attendance: 83