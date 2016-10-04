FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC draw Wrexham AFC at home in the FA Cup

Stamford AFC will play Wrexham AFC at home at the Zeeco Stadium in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round on October 15.

The draw for the competition was held live on TalkSport radio this morning (Monday).

The Daniels qualified for the fourth round qualifying match with a 2-1 win over AFC Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Stamford came from behind after Oliver Fearon put the hosts ahead, scoring first through Ryan Robbins on the hour mark before sealing the victory from the penalty spot in the 90th minute through Olly Brown-Hill.

Wrexham are a tough draw for Stamford, playing three leagues above them in the National League Conference Premier but there are some big prizes to be won if they can over-come the favourites including a £12,000 prize fund and a place in the FA Cup First Round proper for the first time in more than a century.