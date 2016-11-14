FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC’s fixture congestion gets worse

Stamford AFC were already struggling with fixture congestion, caused by their great run in the FA Cup, and this week things have got worse.

The Daniels’ Evo-Stik NPL First Division South league match with Northwich Victoria on Saturday was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Stamford’s match was one of just two fixtures in their division to be postponed, meaning they have dropped even further behind some sides in the league who have played as many as eight games more.

To make matters worse Tuesday’s Integro League Cup match away Lincoln United has also been postponed.

Lincoln drew 3-3 away at AFC Rushden and Diamonds on Saturday in the FA Trophy, meaning they will be involved in a replay on Tuesday night rather than the scheduled cup game with Stamford.

A new date for the Integro Cup match has not been announced yet,

The Daniels’ next game is on Saturday at home against Leek Town (3pm ko) in the league, before hosting Lincoln United, also in the league, on Tuesday, November 22 (7.45pm ko).