FOOTBALL: Stamford denied three points by late goal

Stamford AFC fans would be wise not to leave matches early this season because the story of recent weeks has been dramatic late goals.

On Saturday there were two goals in the last 10 minutes as the struggling Daniels first took the lead away at Sheffield FC in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South, through a Ollie Brown-Hill strike.

But in injury time Sam Hill conceded a penalty which was converted by Alec Denton for a 1-1 draw.

The two sides rather cancelled each other out in the first half, with few chances created so it was no surprise that they went in at half time at 0-0.

However it was a different story in the second half as both sides came to life. Stamford thought they may have won a penalty soon after the break when Ryan Robbins went down in the box, but referee Kenwyn Hughes instead booked the striker for diving.

But the Daniels were playing better and Jake Duffy forced a good save out of Sheffield goalkeeper Steve Hernandez after he was played in by Ollie Luto.

At the other end of the field Sheffield went agonisingly close to scoring through Alec Denton whose shot hit both uprights before bouncing out to safety.

Stamford took the lead though Brown-Hill in the 81st minute after was left in plenty of space, finishing calmly past keeper Hernandez.

The Daniels should have put the game to bed just minutes later when Brown-Hill was again played in on goal, unmarked, this time with an unguarded net in front of him but in a moment he will want to forget Brown-Hill managed to trip on the ball and the home defence recovered to clear the danger.

In injury time calamity struck for the second straight Saturday as Ollie Ryan went down in the penalty box following an attempted tackle by Hill, who was given his marching orders, and Denton sent Sam Donkins the wrong way, who was in the Stamford net for his debut in place of first choice custodian Paul Bastock who has re-injured his shoulder.

Donkins was signed last week by Stamford manager Graham Drury. The youngster previously played for Corby Town and St Neots and trains during the week with West Ham.

The draw sees the Daniels climb one place in the league to 20th. They are back in action tomorrow night when they travel to seventh place Bedworth United.

Stamford Sam Donkin, Tom Batchelor, Delroy Gordon, Kern Miller, Jordan Smith, John King, Jake Duffy, Sam Hill, Jevani Brown, Sam Mulready, Ryan Robbins.

Substitutes: Lee Beeson, Oliver Luto, David Bell, Ollie Brown-Hill.

Sheffield FC: Steve Hernandez, Jason Foster, Hafeez Hamzat, Danny Patterson, Lee Cooksey, Jamie Hadfield, Ben Partridge, Sam Finlaw, Connor Hall, Alec Denton, Jack Walters.

Substitutes: Ollie Ryan, Ross Goodwin, Pat Lindley, Stuart Ludlam, Matt Roney