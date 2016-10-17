FOOTBALL: Stamford draw Hartlepool United in the FA Cup first round

If Stamford can beat Wrexham tomorrow night (Tuesday) they will face Hartlepool United away in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

The Daniels travel to Wrexham’s Racecourse Stadium in a reply after drawing 1-1 at home on Saturday.

Stamford, who were ball number 59, were pulled out second meaning they will travel away to League Two Hartlepool if they progress in the competition. It would be the first time the Daniels have reached this stage of the competition in their history.

The draw, which was shown live on BBC2 and BT sport, saw Paul Ince and David James draw the ties between the 48 teams from the lower two divisions of the English Football League, including the likes of Posh and Sheffield United, along with the 32 winners from the fourth round qualifying.

The games will take place on Saturday, November 5.