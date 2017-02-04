Search

FOOTBALL: This weekend’s fixtures (February 4)

Action from Stamford AFC v Belper Town. Photo: Geoff Atton

Get out and support your local non-league football club this weekend.

Fixtures

Saturday

UCL Premier Division - 3pm ko

Deeping Rangers v Huntingdon Town

UCL Division One - 3pm ko

Oakham United v Burton Park Wanderers

Wellingborough Whitworth v Blackstones

UCL Reserve Division - 3pm ko

Blackstones Reserves v Potton United Reserves

Bourne Town Reserves v Northampton ON Chenecks Reserves

PDFL Premier Division - 2pm ko

Crowland Town v Langtoft United

Holbeach United Reserves v Deeping Rangers Reserves

Sawtry v Stamford Lions

PDFL Division One - 2pm ko

Kings Cliffe v Riverside

Netherton United Reserves v Oakham United Reserve

Oundle Town v Peterborough Polonia

Stamford Belvedere v Baston

Wittering Harriers v Moulton Harrox Reserves

PDFL Division Two - 2pm ko

Langtoft United Reserves v Netherton United ‘A’

Spalding Town v Ketton Reserves

Stamford Lions Reserves v Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’

PDFL Division Three - 2pm ko

Bretton North End v Oundle Town Reserves

Farcet United v Stamford Belvedere Reserves

Thorpe Wood Rangers v Rutland Dead Rabbits

Uppingham Town Reserves v Eye United

PDFL Division Four - 2pm ko

Cardea v Wittering Harriers Reserves

Feeder v Stamford Lions ‘A’

PDFL Division Five A - 2pm ko

Glinton & Northborough Reserves v Orton Rangers

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division - 3pm ko

Cottesmore Amateurs v Friar Lane & Epworth

Sunday

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South - 3pm ko

Northwich Victoria v Stamford AFC

Cambs Womens League

S-Tech Premiership - 2pm ko

Bourne v Netherton United

Tuesday

Lincs County Senior Trophy semi-final - 7.45pm ko

Deeping Rangers v Boston Town