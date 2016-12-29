FOOTBALL: Three key players exit Stamford AFC

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury has cut three players who were integral in his side’s best ever FA Cup run earlier this season, in a bid to climb the league standings.

The Daniels currently sit in 18th place in the table.

Those to get the cut are striker Jevani Brown, attacking midfielder Elliot Sandy and winger/defender Lee Beeson.

Drury has been promising there would be changes to his squad if results did not pick up having earned five points from seven matches in December.

Drury now has room to bring in new players to try and get his side climbing the table.

Stamford have two home games this weekend, starting with Rugby Town tonight at the Zeeco Stadium, 7.45pm ko, followed by a derby with Spalding United on Bank Holiday Monday, kick-off 3pm.