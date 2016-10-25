FOOTBALL: Tickets on sale tonight for Stamford v Hartlepool in the FA Cup

Tickets for Stamford’s historic FA Cup First Round tie at Hartlepool United on Sunday, November 6, 2pm ko, go on sale at the Zeeco tonight (Tuesday).

The tickets will be on sale at the ground ahead of the Lincolnshire Senior County Cup final against Lincoln United.

Fans will also be given the opportunity to purchase seats on one of several coaches being laid on for the trip north.

The costs are as follows: match tickets - £15 (adults), £10 (concessions); coach - £15 (adults), £5.

Times of other opportunities to purchase tickets will be published here.