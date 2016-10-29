Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend fixtures (October 29)

Action from Stamford AFC's 2-1 win over Chasetown at the Zeeco Stadium. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-161025-144424001

Get down and support your local football club today.

Both Stamford AFC and Deepings Rangers are flying right now and well worth a watch, while in the Peterborough Football League there are plenty of tasty ties out there.

FA Trophy First Qualifying Round - 3pm ko

Stamford AFc v Hednesford Town

UCL Premier Division - 3pm ko

Deeping Rangers v Desborough Town

UCL Division One - 3pm ko

Buckingham Town v Bourne Town

Lutterworth Athletic v Blackstones

Potton United v Oakham United

UCL Reserve Division - 3pm ko

Blackstones FC Res v Peterborough Northern Star Res

Bourne Town Res v Cogenhoe United Res

PDFL Premier Division - 2pm

Langtoft United v Ketton

Pinchbeck United v Uppingham Town

Stamford Lions v Crowland Town

Stilton United v Deeping Rangers Reserves

PFA Senior Cup - 2pm ko

Oundle Town v AFC Stanground Sport

PDFL Division One - 2pm ko

Baston v King’s Cliffe

Oakham United Reserve vPeterborough Polonia

Stamford Belvedere v Glinton & Northborough

Wittering Harriers v Warboys Town

PDFL Division Two - 2pm ko

Ketton Reserves v Spalding Town FC

Parkway Eagles v Langtoft United Reserves

Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ v Stamford Lions Reserves

PDFL Division Three - 2pm ko

Eye United v Stamford Belvedere Reserves

Rutland DR v Thorpe Wood Rangers FC

Uppingham Town Reserves v Oundle Town Reserves

PDFL Division Four - 2pm ko

Holbeach Bank v Wittering Harriers Res

Stamford Lions ‘A’ v Whaplode Drove

PDFL Division Five - 2pm ko

Orton Rangers v King’s Cliffe Reserves

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premiership Division - 3pm ko

Barlestone St Giles v Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One - 3pm ko

Cottesmore Amateurs Res v Sileby Town Res

Sunday

Womens League Cup - 2.30pm ko

Bourne Ladies v Swineshead