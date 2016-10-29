FOOTBALL: Weekend fixtures (October 29)

Get down and support your local football club today.
Both Stamford AFC and Deepings Rangers are flying right now and well worth a watch, while in the Peterborough Football League there are plenty of tasty ties out there.
FA Trophy First Qualifying Round - 3pm ko
Stamford AFc v Hednesford Town
UCL Premier Division - 3pm ko
Deeping Rangers v Desborough Town
UCL Division One - 3pm ko
Buckingham Town v Bourne Town
Lutterworth Athletic v Blackstones
Potton United v Oakham United
UCL Reserve Division - 3pm ko
Blackstones FC Res v Peterborough Northern Star Res
Bourne Town Res v Cogenhoe United Res
PDFL Premier Division - 2pm
Langtoft United v Ketton
Pinchbeck United v Uppingham Town
Stamford Lions v Crowland Town
Stilton United v Deeping Rangers Reserves
PFA Senior Cup - 2pm ko
Oundle Town v AFC Stanground Sport
PDFL Division One - 2pm ko
Baston v King’s Cliffe
Oakham United Reserve vPeterborough Polonia
Stamford Belvedere v Glinton & Northborough
Wittering Harriers v Warboys Town
PDFL Division Two - 2pm ko
Ketton Reserves v Spalding Town FC
Parkway Eagles v Langtoft United Reserves
Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ v Stamford Lions Reserves
PDFL Division Three - 2pm ko
Eye United v Stamford Belvedere Reserves
Rutland DR v Thorpe Wood Rangers FC
Uppingham Town Reserves v Oundle Town Reserves
PDFL Division Four - 2pm ko
Holbeach Bank v Wittering Harriers Res
Stamford Lions ‘A’ v Whaplode Drove
PDFL Division Five - 2pm ko
Orton Rangers v King’s Cliffe Reserves
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premiership Division - 3pm ko
Barlestone St Giles v Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One - 3pm ko
Cottesmore Amateurs Res v Sileby Town Res
Sunday
Womens League Cup - 2.30pm ko
Bourne Ladies v Swineshead