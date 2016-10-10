FOOTBALL: Weekend football results (October 8)

Stamford AFC continued their stunning run of results in cup competitions with a 1-0 victory at home against Basford United in the FA Trophy on Saturday.
While Rutland Dead Rabbits enjoyed a stunning 10-3 victory away at county rivals Uppingham Tow Reserves in the PDFL Division Three. It was not such good news for the area’s UCL Division One sides who all lost this weekend, with Bourne conceding six goals at Melton Town.
Saturday
FA Trophy
Stamford AFC 1-0 Basford United
UCL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers 5-0 Harborough Town
UCL Division One
Bugbrooke St Michaels 4-2 Blackstones
Daventry Town 2-1 Oakham United
Melton Town 6-0 Bourne Town
UCL Reserve Division
Bourne Town Res 0-1 Desborough Town Res
Cogenhoe United Res 5-1 Blackstones Res
PDFL Premier Division
Netherton United 6-0 Ketton
Peterborough Sports Res 5-2 Uppingham Town
Lincs Junior Cup
Baston A-A Langtoft United
Stamford Lions 1-0 AFC Holton Le Clay
Northants Lower Junior Cup
Irchester United Res 2-2 Oundle Town
(Oundle lost 4-3 on penalties)
PDFL Division One
Long Sutton Athletic 6-1 King’s Cliffe
Oakham United Res 2-1 Glinton & Northborough
Stamford Belvedere 1-3 Netherton United Res
Wittering Harriers 5-0 Riverside
PDFL Division Two
Ketton Res 2-2 Leverington Sports Res
Langtoft United Res 5-2 Spalding Town
PDFL Division Three
Uppingham Town Res 3-10 Rutland DR
Whittlesey Athletic B 5-0 Stamford Belvedere Res
PDFL Division Four
Premiair 7-0 Stamford Lions ‘A’
Northants Area cup
AFC Corby Shamrock Res AWO-AWO Wittering Harriers Res
Glinton & Northborough Res 3-2 Northampton Falcons United
Kings Cliffe Res 3-2 Corby United Res
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premiership Division
Cottesmore Amateurs 2-1 Coalville Town Dev
City Goldsmith Division One
Barlestone St Giles Res 6-0 Cottesmore Amateurs Res