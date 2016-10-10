FOOTBALL: Weekend football results (October 8)

Stamford AFC continued their stunning run of results in cup competitions with a 1-0 victory at home against Basford United in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

While Rutland Dead Rabbits enjoyed a stunning 10-3 victory away at county rivals Uppingham Tow Reserves in the PDFL Division Three. It was not such good news for the area’s UCL Division One sides who all lost this weekend, with Bourne conceding six goals at Melton Town.

Saturday

FA Trophy

Stamford AFC 1-0 Basford United

UCL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 5-0 Harborough Town

UCL Division One

Bugbrooke St Michaels 4-2 Blackstones

Daventry Town 2-1 Oakham United

Melton Town 6-0 Bourne Town

UCL Reserve Division

Bourne Town Res 0-1 Desborough Town Res

Cogenhoe United Res 5-1 Blackstones Res

PDFL Premier Division

Netherton United 6-0 Ketton

Peterborough Sports Res 5-2 Uppingham Town

Lincs Junior Cup

Baston A-A Langtoft United

Stamford Lions 1-0 AFC Holton Le Clay

Northants Lower Junior Cup

Irchester United Res 2-2 Oundle Town

(Oundle lost 4-3 on penalties)

PDFL Division One

Long Sutton Athletic 6-1 King’s Cliffe

Oakham United Res 2-1 Glinton & Northborough

Stamford Belvedere 1-3 Netherton United Res

Wittering Harriers 5-0 Riverside

PDFL Division Two

Ketton Res 2-2 Leverington Sports Res

Langtoft United Res 5-2 Spalding Town

PDFL Division Three

Uppingham Town Res 3-10 Rutland DR

Whittlesey Athletic B 5-0 Stamford Belvedere Res

PDFL Division Four

Premiair 7-0 Stamford Lions ‘A’

Northants Area cup

AFC Corby Shamrock Res AWO-AWO Wittering Harriers Res

Glinton & Northborough Res 3-2 Northampton Falcons United

Kings Cliffe Res 3-2 Corby United Res

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premiership Division

Cottesmore Amateurs 2-1 Coalville Town Dev

City Goldsmith Division One

Barlestone St Giles Res 6-0 Cottesmore Amateurs Res