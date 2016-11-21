Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend result (November 19)

Deeping Rangers celebrate Charlie Coulson's winning goal against Desborough. Coulson is hidden. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Deeping Rangers celebrate Charlie Coulson's winning goal against Desborough. Coulson is hidden. Photo: Tim Wilson.

0
Have your say

Stamford AFC suffered a disappointing loss in the league on Saturday after a week of no games, but Deeping Rangers extended their stunning run of results and both Bourne Town and Oakham United celebrated wins in the UCL Division One, with the Wakes scoring eight goals.

Component:1.7689345.1479712188, , ,$mergedBody