FOOTBALL: Weekend results and postponements (November 12)

Deeping Rangers FC - second-half action v Wellingborough Town Longer range pics - game over

Heavy rain over the weekend caused many games across the area to be postponed on Saturday, but it did not stop Deeping Rangers extending their stunning unbeaten run at the always immaculately kept Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Saturday

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South

Stamford AFC P-P Northwich Victoria

UCL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 4-0 Wellingborough Town

UCL Division One

Oakham United P-P Burton Park Wanderers

Rushden and Higham United 4-4 Bourne Town

Stewarts & Lloyds AFC P-P Blackstones

UCL Reserve Division

Blackstones FC Reserves 4-1 Eynesbury Rovers Reserves

Bourne Town Reserves P-P Northampton ON Chenecks Reserves

Lincs Junior Cup

Langtoft United P-P Ruston Sports

Stamford Lions 3-1 Appleby Frodingham

PDFL Premier Division

Holbeach United Reserves P-P Ketton

Leverington Sports 6-1 Deeping Rangers Reserves

Wisbech Town Reserves 4-2 Uppingham Town

PDFL Division One

Baston 1-6 Glinton & Northborough

Oundle Town 4-7 Sutton Bridge United

Peterborough Polonia 0-1 Kings Cliffe

Whittlesey Athletic Res 3-1 Stamford Belvedere

PDFL Division Two

Ketton Reserves 2-1 Langtoft United Reserves

Intermediate Trophy

Rutland DR 1-6 FC Peterborough

Northants Area Cup

Northampton FC Fotogold P-P Oundle Town Reserves

Wittering Harriers Reserves 1-3 Yelvertoft

Glinton & Northborough Reserves 1-2 Deanshanger Athletic Reserves

Kings Cliffe Reserves P-P Kettering Nomads Reserves

PDFL Division Three

Uppingham Town Reserves Sawtry Reserves

PDFL Division Four

Stamford Lions ‘A’ v Parkside FC

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premiership Division

Ingles 5-0 Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res A-A GNG Res