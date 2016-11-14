FOOTBALL: Weekend results and postponements (November 12)

Heavy rain over the weekend caused many games across the area to be postponed on Saturday, but it did not stop Deeping Rangers extending their stunning unbeaten run at the always immaculately kept Haydon Whitham Stadium.
Saturday
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South
Stamford AFC P-P Northwich Victoria
UCL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers 4-0 Wellingborough Town
UCL Division One
Oakham United P-P Burton Park Wanderers
Rushden and Higham United 4-4 Bourne Town
Stewarts & Lloyds AFC P-P Blackstones
UCL Reserve Division
Blackstones FC Reserves 4-1 Eynesbury Rovers Reserves
Bourne Town Reserves P-P Northampton ON Chenecks Reserves
Lincs Junior Cup
Langtoft United P-P Ruston Sports
Stamford Lions 3-1 Appleby Frodingham
PDFL Premier Division
Holbeach United Reserves P-P Ketton
Leverington Sports 6-1 Deeping Rangers Reserves
Wisbech Town Reserves 4-2 Uppingham Town
PDFL Division One
Baston 1-6 Glinton & Northborough
Oundle Town 4-7 Sutton Bridge United
Peterborough Polonia 0-1 Kings Cliffe
Whittlesey Athletic Res 3-1 Stamford Belvedere
PDFL Division Two
Ketton Reserves 2-1 Langtoft United Reserves
Intermediate Trophy
Rutland DR 1-6 FC Peterborough
Northants Area Cup
Northampton FC Fotogold P-P Oundle Town Reserves
Wittering Harriers Reserves 1-3 Yelvertoft
Glinton & Northborough Reserves 1-2 Deanshanger Athletic Reserves
Kings Cliffe Reserves P-P Kettering Nomads Reserves
PDFL Division Three
Uppingham Town Reserves Sawtry Reserves
PDFL Division Four
Stamford Lions ‘A’ v Parkside FC
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premiership Division
Ingles 5-0 Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res A-A GNG Res