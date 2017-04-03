Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (April 1)

Bourne Town FC, Abbey Lawn - first-half action v Daventry Town including stock of manager Jimmy McDonnell, assistant 'OJ' and/or coach Matt Evans

Deeping Rangers recorded the best result of the weekend from the area’s top sides with Stamford AFC, Bourne Town and Oakham United all falling to defeats while Blackstones shared the points.

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

First Division South

Leek Town 3-1 Stamford

ChromaSport United Counties League

UCL Premier Division

Rothwell Corinthians 0-4 Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One

Bourne Town 0-2 Daventry Town

Woodford United 2-1 Oakham United

Blackstones 2-2 Rushden & Higham United

UCL Reserve Division

Wellingborough Whitworth Res 9-2 Bourne Town Res

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

PDFL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Res 0-5 Ketton

Stamford Lions 3-2 Peterborough ICA Sports

Uppingham Town 0-3 Langtoft United

PDFL Division One

Oakham United Res 8-1 Riverside

Oundle Town 0-5 Whittlesey Athletic Res

Spalding United Res 5-1 Baston

Stamford Belvedere 3-1 Sutton Bridge United

PDFL Division Two

Langtoft United Res 1-5 AFC Stanground Sports Res

PDFL Division Three

Stanground Sports A 2-4 Oundle Town Res

Brotherhood Sports 5-1 Stamford Belvedere Res

PDFL Division Four

Tydd St Mary Res 1-3 Stamford Lions A

Wittering Harriers Res 4-5 Feeder FC

PDFl Division Five B

Kings Cliffe Res 4-0 British School of Sport

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division

Coalville Town Dev Squad 2-1 Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmiths Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res P-P Loughborough Res

Sunday

Cambridgewshiere Womens & Girls League

S-Tech Women’s Championship North

Ketton 0-4 Wisbech St Mary