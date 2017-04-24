FOOTBALL: Weekend results (April 22)

Stamford AFC, Deeping Rangers, Ketton, Uppingham Town and Stamford Lions all suffered defeats in their respective leagues on Saturday on a tough afternoon for the area’s local sides.
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League
First Division South
Shaw Lane 3-1 Stamford AFC
ChromaSport United Counties League
UCL Premier Division
Desborough Town 2-1 Deeping Rangers
UCL Reserve Division
Bourne Town Res 0-2 Olney Town Res
ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League
PDFL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers Res 4-1 Leverington Sports
Holbeach United Res 1-0 Ketton
Langtoft United 0-3 Stilton United
Peterborough ICA Sports 3-1 Stamford Lions
Uppingham Town 0-1 Pinchbeck United
PDFL Division One
Long Sutton Athletic P-P Baston
Oakham United Res 2-2 Wittering Harriers
Oundle Town 1-0 Kings Cliffe
Warboys Town 8-2 Glinton & Northborough
PDFL Division Two
Stamford Lions Res 0-6 Ramsey Town
Sunday
Cambridgeshire Womens & Girls County Football League
S-Tech Women’s Champ North
Ketton 3-2 Boston United