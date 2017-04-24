Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (April 22)

Stamford AFC, Deeping Rangers, Ketton, Uppingham Town and Stamford Lions all suffered defeats in their respective leagues on Saturday on a tough afternoon for the area’s local sides.

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

First Division South

Shaw Lane 3-1 Stamford AFC

ChromaSport United Counties League

UCL Premier Division

Desborough Town 2-1 Deeping Rangers

UCL Reserve Division

Bourne Town Res 0-2 Olney Town Res

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

PDFL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Res 4-1 Leverington Sports

Holbeach United Res 1-0 Ketton

Langtoft United 0-3 Stilton United

Peterborough ICA Sports 3-1 Stamford Lions

Uppingham Town 0-1 Pinchbeck United

PDFL Division One

Long Sutton Athletic P-P Baston

Oakham United Res 2-2 Wittering Harriers

Oundle Town 1-0 Kings Cliffe

Warboys Town 8-2 Glinton & Northborough

PDFL Division Two

Stamford Lions Res 0-6 Ramsey Town

Sunday

Cambridgeshire Womens & Girls County Football League

S-Tech Women’s Champ North

Ketton 3-2 Boston United