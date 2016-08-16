FOOTBALL: Weekend results (August 13)

Rutland sides are setting the pace locally, with Oakham United sitting top of the UCL Division One and Ketton at the summit of the PDFL Premier Division.
Both sides remain unbeaten. Unfortunately the same can not be said for Stamford AFC who were beaten 3-1 on their opening day of the season in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South by Witton Albion.
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South
Stamford AFC 1-3 Witton Albion
UCL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers 3-3 Northampton Sileby Rangers
UCL Division One
Blackstones 1-3 Raunds Town
Lutterworth Athletic 1-3 Bourne Town
Oakham United 2-0 Wellingborough Whitworth
UCL Reserve Division
Bourne Town Res 4-3 Potton United Res
PDFL Premier Division
Ketton 4-0 Crowland Town
Peterborough Sports Res 5-4 Langtoft United
Uppingham Town 2-4 Deeping Rangers Res
Wisbech Town Res 2-0 Stamford Lions
PDFL Division One
Baston 4-2 Netherton United Res
King’s Cliffe 1-2 Sutton Bridge United
Oundle Town 3-5 Glinton & Northborough
Spalding United Res 2-4 Oakham United Res
Stamford Belvedere 2-0 Riverside
Whittlesey Athletic Res 1-3 Peterborough Wittering Harriers
