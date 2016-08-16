FOOTBALL: Weekend results (August 13)

Action from Ketton v Uppingham Town in the PDFL Premier Division. Photo: John Evely EMN-161008-085623001

Action from Ketton v Uppingham Town in the PDFL Premier Division. Photo: John Evely EMN-161008-085623001

0
Have your say

Rutland sides are setting the pace locally, with Oakham United sitting top of the UCL Division One and Ketton at the summit of the PDFL Premier Division.

Both sides remain unbeaten. Unfortunately the same can not be said for Stamford AFC who were beaten 3-1 on their opening day of the season in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South by Witton Albion.

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South

Stamford AFC 1-3 Witton Albion

UCL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 3-3 Northampton Sileby Rangers

UCL Division One

Blackstones 1-3 Raunds Town

Lutterworth Athletic 1-3 Bourne Town

Oakham United 2-0 Wellingborough Whitworth

UCL Reserve Division

Bourne Town Res 4-3 Potton United Res

PDFL Premier Division

Ketton 4-0 Crowland Town

Peterborough Sports Res 5-4 Langtoft United

Uppingham Town 2-4 Deeping Rangers Res

Wisbech Town Res 2-0 Stamford Lions

PDFL Division One

Baston 4-2 Netherton United Res

King’s Cliffe 1-2 Sutton Bridge United

Oundle Town 3-5 Glinton & Northborough

Spalding United Res 2-4 Oakham United Res

Stamford Belvedere 2-0 Riverside

Whittlesey Athletic Res 1-3 Peterborough Wittering Harriers

Back to the top of the page