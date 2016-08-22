FOOTBALL: Weekend results (August 20)

Stamfford AFC and Deeping Rangers both put mediocre starts to the new league season behind them with good victories in the FA Cup Preliminary Round on Saturday.
FA Cup Preliminary Round
Sleaford Town 0-3 Stamford AFC
Deeping Rangers 2-1 Wroxham
UCL Division One
Bourne Town 1-4 Woodford United
Daventry Town 2-1 Blackstones
Oakham United 0-0 Thrapston Town
UCL Reserves Division
Blackstones FC Res 1-2 Wellingborough Whit Res
Newport Pagnell Town Res 5-3 Bourne Town Res
ChromaSport & Trophies President Premier
Stamford Lions FC 5-1 AFC Stanground Sports
PDFL Premier Division
Ketton 1-2 Moulton Harrox
Langtoft United 1-3 Netherton United
Peterborough ICA Sports 2-1 Deeping Rangers Res
Uppingham Town 0-5 Wisbech Town Res
PDFL Division One -
King’s Cliffe 0-4 Moulton Harrox Res
Long Sutton Athletic 1-1 Oundle Town
Netherton United Reserve 3-3 Stamford Belvedere
Spalding United FC Res 0-7 Glinton & Northborough
Sutton Bridge United 7-3 Baston
Whittlesey Athletic Res P-P Oakham United Res
PDFL Division Two
AFC Stanground Sports Res 2-1 Stamford Lions Res
Ramsey Town 4-0 Langtoft United Res
Tydd St Mary 4-1 Ketton Res
PDFL Division Three
Oundle Town Res 2-1 Stilton United Res
Rutland DR P-P Sutton Bridge United Res
Stamford Belvedere Res 0-4 Farcet United
PDFL Division Four
Parkside 7-2 Peterborough Wittering Harriers Res
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division -
Cottesmore Amateurs 1-2 Saffron Dynamo
