FOOTBALL: Weekend results (August 20)

Action from Stamford AFC's opening day defeat to Witton Albion. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-160816-172115001

Action from Stamford AFC's opening day defeat to Witton Albion. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-160816-172115001

0
Have your say

Stamfford AFC and Deeping Rangers both put mediocre starts to the new league season behind them with good victories in the FA Cup Preliminary Round on Saturday.

FA Cup Preliminary Round

Sleaford Town 0-3 Stamford AFC

Deeping Rangers 2-1 Wroxham

UCL Division One

Bourne Town 1-4 Woodford United

Daventry Town 2-1 Blackstones

Oakham United 0-0 Thrapston Town

UCL Reserves Division

Blackstones FC Res 1-2 Wellingborough Whit Res

Newport Pagnell Town Res 5-3 Bourne Town Res

ChromaSport & Trophies President Premier

Stamford Lions FC 5-1 AFC Stanground Sports

PDFL Premier Division

Ketton 1-2 Moulton Harrox

Langtoft United 1-3 Netherton United

Peterborough ICA Sports 2-1 Deeping Rangers Res

Uppingham Town 0-5 Wisbech Town Res

PDFL Division One -

King’s Cliffe 0-4 Moulton Harrox Res

Long Sutton Athletic 1-1 Oundle Town

Netherton United Reserve 3-3 Stamford Belvedere

Spalding United FC Res 0-7 Glinton & Northborough

Sutton Bridge United 7-3 Baston

Whittlesey Athletic Res P-P Oakham United Res

PDFL Division Two

AFC Stanground Sports Res 2-1 Stamford Lions Res

Ramsey Town 4-0 Langtoft United Res

Tydd St Mary 4-1 Ketton Res

PDFL Division Three

Oundle Town Res 2-1 Stilton United Res

Rutland DR P-P Sutton Bridge United Res

Stamford Belvedere Res 0-4 Farcet United

PDFL Division Four

Parkside 7-2 Peterborough Wittering Harriers Res

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division -

Cottesmore Amateurs 1-2 Saffron Dynamo

Back to the top of the page