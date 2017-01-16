FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 14)

Both Stamford AFC and Deeping Rangers shipped four goals in losing efforts on Saturday, while new Blackstones boss Andy Lodge picked up his first victory with the club.
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South
Market Drayton Town 4-2 Stamford AFC
UCL Premier Division
Peterborough Sports 4-1 Deeping Rangers
UCL Division One
Bourne Town 3-4 Buckingham Town
Burton Park Wanderers 0-4 Blackstones
Oakham United 3-2 Woodford United
UCL Reserve Division
Blackstones FC Reserves 1-3 Cogenhoe United Reserves
Desborough Town Reserves 5-1 Bourne Town Reserves
PDFL Premier Division
Stilton United 0-5 Stamford Lions
Uppingham Town 0-5 Sawtry
President Premier Shield
Ketton 2-1 Deeping Rangers Reserves
PDFL Division One
Baston 1-6 Sutton Bridge United
Glinton & Northborough 2-4 Oakham United Reserves
Kings Cliffe 4-2 Peterborough Polonia
Netherton United Reserves 3-6 Wittering Harriers
Oundle Town 6-3 Stamford Belvedere
PDFL Division Two
Langtoft United Reserves 3-3 Tydd St Mary
Stamford Lions Reserves 1-3 Ketton Reserves
PDFL Division Three
AFC Stanground Sports ‘A’ 7-3 Uppingham Town Reserves
Sawtry Reserves 2-1 Oundle Town Reserves
Stamford Belvedere Reserves 1-3 Eye United
ChromaSport & Trophies Intermediate Trophy
Rutland DR 2-4 Farcet United
PDFL Division Four
AFC Stanground Sports ‘B’ 5-3 Wittering Harriers Reserves
Whaplode Drove 3-0 Stamford Lions ‘A’
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division
Cottesmore Amateurs 3-3 Blaby & Whetstone Athletic Res
Sunday
Cambs Women’s League
S-Tech Women’s League
Bourne 0-7 Cambridge United Reserves