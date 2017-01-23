FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 21)

It was a good day for the Stamford based clubs on Saturday as the Daniels, Blackstones and Stamford Lions all picked up three points in their respective leagues.
Saturday
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South
Stamford AFc 2-1 Bedworth United
UCL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers 2-0 Cogenhoe United
UCL Division One
Blackstones 4-3 Buckingham Town
Daventry Town 3-2 Bourne Town
Lutterworth Athletic 4-1 Oakham United
UCL Reserve Division
Bourne Town Res 1-3 Lutterworth Athletic Res
Thrapston Town Res P-P Blackstones Res
PDFL Premier Division
Ketton 1-0 Thorney
Langtoft United 3-0 Uppingham Town
Sawtry 2-2 Deeping Rangers Reserves
Stamford Lions 9-0 AFC Stanground Sports
Chairman Championship Shield
Oakham United Reserves 7-1 Baston
PDFL Division One
Glinton & Northborough 5-4 Wittering Harriers
Spalding United Reserves 1-3 Kings Cliffe
Sutton Bridge United 2-2 Oundle Town
Warboys Town 1-1 Stamford Belvedere
PDFL Division Two
Crowland Town Res 2-3 Langtoft United Res
Peterborough ICA Sports Res 2-1 Ketton Res
Tydd St Mary P-P Stamford Lions Reserves
PDFL Division Three
Stanground Sports ‘A’ P-P Stamford Belvedere Res
Oundle Town Reserves 2-3 FC Peterborough
Rutland DR 1-2 Sawtry Reserves
Uppingham Town Res 5-7 Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’
PDFL Division Four
Netherton United ‘B’ 1-2 Stamford Lions ‘A’
Wittering Harriers Reserves 0-2 Tydd St Mary Res
PDFL Division Five A
Feeder Reserves P-P Glinton & Northborough Res
PDFL Division Five B
Kings Cliffe Reserves 5-1 Riverside Reserves
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division
GNG 2-0 Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res 5-0 Barlestone St Giles Res
Cambs Womens’ League
S-Tech Premier Division
Bourne 1-3 Park Ladies